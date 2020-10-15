WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Del Monte Foods, Inc. is offering a convenient new way to eat vegetables with the debut of Del Monte Veggieful Pocket Pies.

Containing one full serving of vegetables per pie, the heat-and-eat pockets feature vegetables, cheese and plant-based proteins baked in a cauliflower crust. The products are available in the frozen aisle in four varieties: Spinach artichoke Parmesan, broccoli potato cheddar, plant-based Philly cheesesteak and rosemary garlic plant-based chicken.

The spinach artichoke Parmesan pies are stuffed with spinach, artichoke, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. The crust is made with wheat, cauliflower, green onion, olive oil, garlic and onion. Each pie contains 560 calories, 21 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.

The broccoli potato cheddar variety features broccoli, cheddar cheese and potatoes baked into a crust made with wheat, cauliflower, cheddar cheese, olive oil, garlic and onion. Each pie contains 540 calories, 18 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.

The plant-based Philly cheesesteak pockets contain a soy-based texture vegetable protein, provolone cheese, red and green bell peppers, onions, Rochester sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion and garlic. The crust is made with wheat, cauliflower, olive oil and garlic. Each pie contains 520 calories, 21 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber.

The rosemary garlic plant-based chicken pocket pies feature a crust made with wheat, cauliflower, garlic, olive oil and onion that is filled with soy- and wheat-based structured vegetable protein, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, spinach, garlic, onion and rosemary. Each pie contains 530 calories, 21 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

“We’ve all been faced with a number of setbacks during the pandemic, but for many of us, we are busier than ever,” said Liam Farrell, vice president of brand marketing for Del Monte Foods. “Del Monte understands the dilemmas people face daily and empathizes with the new challenges we're experiencing. Creating a balanced diet through food that packs in delicious nutrients to fuel the day should be easy. New Veggieful Pocket Pies take the stress out of making healthful food choices by providing a tasty, easy-to-prepare veggie-packed option.”

The new pocket pies join Veggie Bites and Veggie Bowls in Del Monte Foods’ Veggieful lineup.