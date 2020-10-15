ANOKA, MINN. — Cindy Mahoney has been named chief executive officer of DecoPac, effective Oct. 19. As CEO she succeeds John Anderson, who will serve as executive chairman of the DecoPac board.

Ms. Mahoney joins DecoPac from Hallmark Cards, Inc., where she most recently was president and CEO of the company’s international business. Other assignments at Hallmark included heading the company’s licensing efforts and spearheading growth initiatives for the North American business at Hallmark.

“DecoPac has transformed the cake decorating business, creating innovative new products that bring celebrations to life for all occasions,” Ms. Mahoney said. “I’m thrilled to be joining DecoPac at this exciting time and look forward to building upon John’s success by finding new and creative ways to support professional cake decorators and bakeries.”

As president of the international business, Ms. Mahoney was responsible for generating profitable revenue growth for Hallmark in its international markets, including subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, The Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom, according to her LinkedIn listing.

“Cindy brings an unparalleled understanding of the celebration market, backed by a strong leadership and business track record,” Mr. Anderson said. “Every celebration that calls for a card is made better with cake, and no one understands that better than Cindy. I’m really excited to have her lead DecoPac and look forward to working alongside her and our incredible employees, customers, licensors and other business partners.”

Ms. Mahoney has been with Hallmark since 2001. Before that she was a vice president of business development for the Aspen Marketing Group. Earlier in her career, Ms. Mahoney was with Sprint Corp. and McCaw Cellular.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker University.

Mr. Anderson has been with DecoPac for 25 years. During his time at the company, its revenue has increased nine-fold and its product line has increased by 67%, to 10,000 different items. Additionally, the company has expanded into Europe.

The world’s largest supplier of cake decorations to professional cake decorators and bakeries in the world, DecoPac’s product lines include PhotoCake print on demand cake decorating solution, and Cakes.com online cake ordering solution to help reduce labor costs and grow sales.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DecoPac has worked with supermarkets, independent bakeries and other customers to help with virtual and smaller celevations while also helping meet “returning demand comparable to historic levels as states reopen their economies,” the company said.