LOS ANGELES — Gerard Law has been named chief executive officer of Real Good Foods.

He joins the low-carb, high-protein frozen foods brand from J&J Snack Foods Corp., where he spent nearly 30 years in a series of positions, including design engineer, general manager, vice president of western operations and senior vice president of the company’s snacks division. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and master’s degree in business administration from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jerry to Real Good Foods,” said Bryan Freeman, chairman of the board. “Having spent the last 28 years working in a profitable, high growth environment with world class manufacturing, Jerry is well-equipped to reinforce and build upon Real Good Food's commitment to serving its growing community of consumers. Jerry also shares our passion for food, and his highly relevant experience as a senior executive with a large company strongly positions him to lead RGF through its next phase of growth.”

Real Good Foods launched in 2016 with a line of grain-free, low-carb Italian and Mexican foods. It now offers a variety of better-for-you frozen foods across breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacking and dessert occasions, including cauliflower and chicken crust pizzas, ice cream, breakfast sandwiches, entrees and more.

“I am impressed by Real Good Foods’ brand and its growth in frozen retail grocery,” Mr. Law said. “I am looking forward to scaling this business and leading the dedicated people who are a part of this phenomenal success.”