CHICAGO – Arbor Investments, a middle-market private equity fund that invests in food, beverage and affiliated companies, closed on its latest funding round Oct. 14 and raised $1.65 billion in capital, according to the firm. The close brings the company’s total assets under management to $2.9 billion.

Investments currently within Arbor’s portfolio include The Bakery Cos., Nashville, Tenn., a manufacturer of bread, baked foods and dough products; Concord Foods, LLC, Brockton, Mass., a processor of retail products and custom ingredients; and Darifair Foods, Jacksonville, Fla., a supplier of dairy products and value-added ingredients to the foodservice industry; and several others.

Past investments have included Columbus Meats, Gold Standard Baking, Fieldbrook Foods and the Pita Bread Factory.

“The quick and successful closing of Arbor Fund V, especially during this unique fundraising environment, is not only a testament to our outstanding investment track record but also a continued endorsement of the highly differentiated strategy we’ve refined over more than two decades,” said Gregory Purcell, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We anticipate tremendous opportunity to deploy this new capital with outstanding entrepreneurial families and blue-chip strategic players.”