DUBLIN, OHIO — Kevin Vasconi has joined The Wendy’s Co. as its new chief information officer. In his new role, Mr. Vasconi will assume responsibility for all aspects of Wendy’s global technology efforts, the company said, including consumer-facing digital, restaurant technology, enterprise architecture and technology, and information security.

Mr. Vasconi joins Wendy’s from Domino’s Pizza, where he spent the last eight years as executive vice president and CIO. Prior to his time with Domino’s, Mr. Vasconi was CIO and vice president of engineering for the Stanley Security Solutions division of Stanley Black & Decker, senior vice president and CIO for R.L. Polk & Co., and chief technology officer for several business units and platforms with the Ford Motor Co.

“Digital technology is a critical growth driver for Wendy's today and will be in the future,” said Todd Penego, president and chief executive officer of Wendy’s. “Kevin Vasconi is an ideal leader to join our organization and help us advance to the next level. We are confident that his industry-leading experience will help to accelerate the growth we have already seen across technology channels in 2020, and he will lead a talented and well-resourced team focused on the substantial opportunities we see across the globe.”