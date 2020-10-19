New cracker shape

WASHINGTON — The US Patent and Trademark Office issued a range of patents to product designs and equipment related to the baking industry from July 14 to Aug. 25.

A cracker with an ornamental design pattern is displayed in this patent.

US Patent No. D889,769 (July 14, 2020), G. Fongo, assigned to G. Fongo, Rocchetta Tanaro, Italy.

Pizza crust

This patent shows a pizza with an intricate design pattern.

US Patent No. D891,032 (July 28, 2020), N. Giacomo, assigned to Pallermo Villa, Inc., Milwaukee.

Hydrating technology

Hydrobond Technology delivers instant, even hydration of a dry ingredient stream (typically flour) before it enters the mixer. This uniform hydration is accomplished without adding heat to the dough. When used with a continuous mixer, Hydrobond Technology speeds up the continuous process allowing for the use of a shorter mixer, reducing mixing time and energy.

US Patent No. 10,736,328 (Aug. 11, 2020), J. Warren, assigned to Reading Bakery Systems, Robesonia, Pa.

New bun shape

A bun with a square shape is displayed in this patent.

US Patent No. D893,127 (Aug. 18, 2020), S. Kahvecioglu, assigned to S. Kahvecioglu, Troisdorf, Germany.

Rectangular bun

This patent reveals a bun with a long, rectangular shape.

US Patent No. D893,827 (Aug. 25, 2020), S. Kahvecioglu, assigned to S. Kahvecioglu, Troisdorf, Germany.