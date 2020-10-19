The Reading Bakery Systems Pretzel Spectrum Oven is used to effectively bake a variety of snack products. Baking chamber zones are offered with radiation, convection and conduction heat transfer options that enable specific and repeatable, product characteristics. The Spectrum Oven system is constructed and controlled as separate modules, allowing precise control of product quality. Operators can monitor and modify the way heat is distributed to the product during production.

