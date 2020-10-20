REGINA, SASK. — Viterra plans to build a new grain elevator in Biggar, Sask.

The facility will have 34,000 tonnes of storage capacity and include a loop track for rail roading.

“For the last several years, we have been making targeted investments across our asset network to ensure we’re aligned with our operating environment and able to provide the high level of service our customers expect from a leader like Viterra,” said Kyle Jeworski, president and chief executive officer of Viterra North America. “We’re pleased to be revitalizing our presence in the Biggar area and making a long-term commitment to our customers through this significant investment.”

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately and is slated for completion in early 2022.

“We commend Viterra for its steady and substantial investments across its asset network, including its new facility at Biggar,” said Joan Hardy, vice president sales and marketing, grain and fertilizers for CP. “As industry partners, Viterra and CP are focused on strengthening Canada’s agriculture supply chain through targeted infrastructure investments. This project is the latest example of our commitment to Canadian farmers and moving their crops in a timely and efficient manner.”

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, Viterra has total of 85 grain storage facilities with a total of 120.3 million bus of licensed storage capacity.