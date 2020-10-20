And now, for something completely different. On the eve of its 100th anniversary, Reading, Pa.-based Unique Pretzel Bakery is hitting the refresh button with a rebranding initiative to better position it for future growth. In addition to new packaging and an updated logo, the family business just tweaked its brand name to Unique Snacks.

The goal, noted Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer, involves setting the stage to attract potentially broader opportunities by venturing into other segments of the snack food industry.

“As we are making new products, we are opening ourselves up to be the brand of Unique Snacks that goes beyond pretzels,” he said.

The multifaceted marketing campaign also will explore other channels and expand its geographic reach. What makes Unique Snacks so different is its presence in the “natural food” segment and the overall retail channel.

“We play with every animal,” Justin Spannuth told Baking & Snack in its October report. “We have DSD networks in our own backyard and are getting a lot of growth through national, natural food distributors. We’re a very popular brand because we fit in the segment of natural, but we’re a high-volume-turning standard, salted snack.”

Its slogan of “More Flavor, Fewer Ingredients, Smarter Baking” highlights its pretzels’ clean label and a commitment to extended fermentation that’s an essential ingredient to the overall process.

“We want to be a significant portion of the pretzel space and, eventually, of the snack space as we innovate with other products.” Mr. Spannuth said.

In celebrating its past, Unique Snacks keeps its eye on what the future holds for the company.