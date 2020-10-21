HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency with the 2020 Energy Star Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence award. The award recognizes BBU for its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.

“At Bimbo Bakeries USA, we understand that, as the largest commercial bakery in the United States, it’s important for us to be a leader in sustainability,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president for supply chain at BBU. “We’re so honored to receive the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award once again.”

BBU has earned the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for three consecutive years.

“I applaud the 2020 Energy Star award winners,” said Bill Wehru, assistant administrator for air and radiation at the EPA. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

During 2019, BBU achieved several key accomplishments, including earning Energy Star certification for superior energy efficiency at 13 US plants. The company also achieved a 2.3% reduction in energy use from 2018 and became the first major baking company to purchase renewable energy for 100% of its electricity needs for all US operations.

BBU participated in the inaugural Energy Star Treasure Hunt campaign at 13 bakeries, engaging more than 200 employees to identify energy saving opportunities. The project is estimated to save over 37 million kBtus, BBU said.

Other initiatives carried out by BBU in 2019 included implementation of an internal energy awareness communication plan that reached more than 12,000 associates with information on energy efficiency and Energy Star, and an Energy Star Industrial Showcase held at BBU’s Escondido, Calif., baking plant. The showcase included more than 250 employees, local government officials, and others who gathered to highlight the accomplishments and energy best practices of the Escondido Energy Star certified plant.

“We are currently validating our bakeries for the latest EPA Energy Star certifications and expect to announce those bakeries by year end 2020; and will again apply for Energy Star Partner of the Year, which will be announced in April of 2021,” Mr. Rivera noted.