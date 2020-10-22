JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — While online ordering has increased across many industries, groceries are a highlight, according to a survey from Jacksonville-based Worldpay from FIS, a payments technology company. Likewise, restaurants are leading the surge in delivery.

Worldpay surveyed 2,028 US consumers in June and asked them questions about online ordering and delivery services. In total, 58% of respondents said they were spending more online than they did before COVID-19.

“E-commerce is revolutionary for innovative technologies, inspired merchants and for the consumers that benefit from virtually unlimited choice, competitive pricing and exceptional experiences,” Worldpay by FIS said. “With COVID-19, e-commerce has become more: a genuinely essential component of the modern human fabric.”

When asked what they were ordering online more than before the pandemic, 38% said groceries, which ranked ahead of at-home entertainment, including streaming, at 30%, household goods at 29%, health and beauty items at 20%, electronics at 16%, and clothing and footwear at 10%.

Fifty-eight percent said they were ordering more restaurant takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, and 61% said they felt an obligation to support their favorite dine-in restaurants more than usual going forward.

The number of visits to restaurants may stay lower, though, as 7% said they were likely to eat out five times a month or more in a “new normal,” which compared to 17% prior to COVID-19.

Worldpay from FIS asked about different delivery services, too. The survey showed 42% made more purchases through their mobile device than they did before COVID-19, and 26% tried a delivery service that was new to them. Within that 26%, 54% said they tried new grocery delivery services and 45% said they tried local restaurant delivery services.