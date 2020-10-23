CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. has given its Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread a new look with fresh packaging featuring bold colors and patterns that imitate bright autumn maple tree leaves. The new packaging has hues of red, yellow, orange and brown that Martin’s said have been coordinated “with an eye-catching maple leaf pattern.”

“When we do in-store samples, customers love the flavor and softness of our Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread,” said Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter of the company’s founders, Lloyd and Lois Martin. “We designed the new package to reflect the flavor profile as well as to draw people’s eyes to a food item we are confident they will love.”

Martin’s Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread was introduced in 2019. It is the first item in Martin’s current signature swirl bread product portfolio to feature a sweeter flavor profile that does not include cinnamon.

“Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread is an employee favorite,” said Joe Martin, vice president of production operations and grandson of the founders. “It is absolutely perfect for French toast, but it is also soft, moist, and can be eaten right out of the bag. We are very excited about the new design and getting this product into the hands of more customers who will love it — not only for breakfast, but for snacking, too.”