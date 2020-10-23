BOSTON — Biena Snacks, a maker of roasted chickpea snacks and chickpea puffs, is catering to keto consumers with its new Keto Puffs. The snacks are the only plant-based keto puff available on the market, according to the company.

Made with a blend of chickpeas and lentils, Biena Keto Puffs use pea hull fiber to increase fiber and decrease net carbs, making them ketogenic diet compliant. The snacks come in a sea salt flavor and are gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free. Each serving contains 5 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of net carbs.

“We created this product for two reasons: First, the consumer response to our Chickpea Puffs launch last year was incredible — fans were drawn to the low carb and high protein content,” said Poorvi Patodia, chief executive officer and founder of Biena Snacks. “And second, we saw a major void in the keto snack market — everything was meat and cheese. Keto Puffs are a complimentary addition to the Puffs line, bringing a delicious option to consumers following a keto or low-carb diet. With this launch, we're excited to continue our mission of reinventing the snack aisle by creating products that are made with the best plant-based nutrition.”

Biena Keto Puffs are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores beginning Oct. 28 for $3.99 per 2-oz bag.