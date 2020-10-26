KANSAS CITY — CPG manufacturers are stocking the snack aisle with innovation.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Quaker brand is offering new Chewy Dipps Sloth-Tastic Granola Bars. The vanilla cream flavored bars contain 11 grams of 100% whole grains and 130 calories each.

The Campbell Soup Co. is debuting a new sweet and salty seasonal snack. Limited-edition Snyder’s of Hanover Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rounds feature oven-baked pretzel spheres coated in milk chocolate.

Utz Brands, Inc.’s Boulder Canyon brand is debuting Thin & Crispy Potato Chips. The thin-cut chips are cooked in avocado oil and come in two flavors: Classic sea salt and cheddar sour cream.

