CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. on Oct. 25 confirmed that it has had preliminary discussions with Inspire Brands, Inc. about a potential acquisition. Citing people familiar with the negotiations, The New York Times said Inspire Brands would acquire Dunkin’ Brands at $106.50 per share, making the transaction worth approximately $8.8 billion. The deal could be announced as early as Monday, sources told the Times.

Dunkin’ said “there is no certainty that any agreement will be reached,” adding that no further comments will be made unless a transaction is agreed to or discussions are terminated.

Dunkin’ was taken private back in 2005 and later went public in 2011. A potential deal with Inspire Brands would make it private once again.

Founded in 2018 in Atlanta, Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,200 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s Sandwiches locations worldwide. The company is backed by private equity firm Roark Capital.