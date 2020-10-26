BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — J. Michael Schlotman has joined the board of directors of Kellogg Co. Mr. Schlotman is former executive vice president and chief financial officer at The Kroger Co.

Mr. Schlotman brings nearly 35 years of grocery experience to Kellogg’s board. He joined Kroger in 1985, became vice president and corporate controller in 1995, and in 2000 advanced to the CFO role. He retired in December 2019.

He is a member of the board of directors of Connetic Ventures LLC and Ohio National Financial Services. He is also a member of the Gatton College Accounting Advisory Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mike to our board of directors,” said Steven A. Cahillane, chairman and chief executive officer of Kellogg. “His tremendous financial experience, coupled with his extensive knowledge of the retail customer and food industries, will be of great value to our company.”