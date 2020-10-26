CANTON, MASS. — Reiser will host 10 webinars as part of its 2020 Virtual Trade Show, a live online event taking place Nov. 2-6.

The company supplies processing and packaging equipment solutions for the sausage, meat, poultry, seafood, prepared food, bakery, cheese, produce and pet food industries. Topics covered in the webinars will include alginate sausage production, alternative protein solutions, packaging trends, pet food opportunities, hot dog production, bakery solutions and more.

The trade show also will feature 17 informational virtual booths, along with a virtual lounge where attendees can connect with colleagues. Attendees also can connect with Reiser’s Application Specialists. The industry authorities offer decades of expertise to help improve products and processes, the company said.

Reiser’s 2020 Virtual Trade Show will be live online from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6.