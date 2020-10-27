NEW YORK — Kind Healthy Snacks is entering the energy category with the release of Kind Energy, a new line of bars that provide sustained energy from whole grains.

The gluten-free bars provide one serving of 100% whole grains and are made with oats, quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth, millet, soy protein and chicory root fiber. Available in dark chocolate peanut butter, chocolate chunk, and peanut butter flavors, the bars contain 230 to 250 calories, 10 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber and 13 grams of sugar each.

“Since day one, Kind has been committed to balancing health and taste and adhering to our Kind Promise to craft snacks with a nutritionally dense first ingredient,” said Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of Kind Healthy Snacks. “Kind Energy honors this promise and is consistent with how we’ve always entered categories — with an eye toward disruption and a goal of elevating peoples overall experience.”

Kind Energy bars were designed to be eaten before physical activity as opposed to between meals like a snack bar, the company said.

“Energy bars are typically higher in calories, carbohydrates and sugar and should not be eaten before being sedentary as your body won't be challenged to metabolize the energy efficiently,” said Stephanie Csaszar, MS, RD and Nutrition Expert at Kind. “While Kind Energy has 35% less sugar than the top-selling energy bar, it should still be eaten before physical activity for this reason."

Kind Energy Bars are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.39 to $1.69 per bar.