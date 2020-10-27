RENO, NEV. — Kaitlin Sass has joined Mary’s Gone Crackers as senior research and development manager. In her new role, Ms. Sass will plan and implement new research programs and oversee the development of new products.

Prior to joining Mary’s Gone Crackers, Ms. Sass spent nearly two and a half years as senior research and development food scientist at Campbell Soup Co. Earlier, she spent two years with Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. as senior research and development technologist. Ms. Sass also worked for two years at Diamond Foods, Inc., where she spearheaded the implementation of SQF systems through management of records, data entry, and developing food defense tools as technical service specialist. She later was promoted to the position of research and development technologist.

“Mary’s Gone Crackers has achieved great strides in the gluten-free and plant-based arenas, earning a reputation as a truly innovative brand,” Ms. Sass said. “Having achieved great traction already, I see even more opportunity for growth, and I look forward to leading relevant initiatives.”