FARGO, ND. — Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC, a supplier of ingredients for the food and pet food industries, has acquired the barley business and related production assets of East Grand Forks, Minn.-based Dakota Dry Bean, Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Anchor said the acquisition allows it to increase its processing capacity and provides additional outlets for its farm-level partners across the region. Dakota Dry Bean’s East Grand Forks facility is capable of pearling and milling barley into premium ingredients for use in both the food and pet food markets, Anchor said.

Founded in 2015, Anchor Ingredients operates five value-add processing plants across North Dakota and Montana, and has sales offices in California, New Jersey and Minnesota. The company is focused on food safety, quality control and premium ingredient processing of pearled barley, peas, flaxseed, chickpeas, oat groats, ancient grains, organics and other specialty crops for food and pet markets. The company’s in-house processing capabilities include cleaning, milling, packaging, blending and organics.