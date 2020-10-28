LOS ANGELES — Outstanding Foods is introducing TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs, a plant-based snack that may also serve as a meal replacement. The products come in four varieties: Pizza Partay, Hella Hot, Chill Ranch and White Chedda.

Packed with 21 grams of protein, the puffs contain 30% of the recommended daily values of iron, calcium, zinc and vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, C, D, E, and K. The snacks are made with rice, high-oleic expeller pressed sunflower oil, pea protein, pea grits, brown rice protein, calcium carbonate and a proprietary blend of broccoli, spinach, kale, pumpkin, squash, sweet potato, sunflower seed, kelp, chlorella, maitake mushroom and shitake mushroom. Certified gluten free, plant-based, kosher and vegan, TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs are free of GMOs, trans fats, nuts and soy. Each bag contains 400 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 19 grams of fat and 35 grams of carbs per bag.

The Pizza Partay puffs feature a pizza seasoning that includes pea protein, tomato powder, sea salt, garlic powder, spices, yeast extract, natural flavors, olive oil, onion powder, lactic acid and paprika extract.

The Hella Hot puffs feature a spicy seasoning made with pea protein, sea salt, inactive baker’s yeast, tapioca solids, natural flavor, garlic powder, yeast extract, lactic acid, paprika extract, onion powder, spices, white distilled vinegar, habanero pepper, citric acid and ghost pepper.

The Chill Ranch puffs have a ranch seasoning composed of pea protein, sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, natural flavor, yeast extract, tomato powder, spices, white distilled vinegar, tapioca solids, citric acid and lactic acid.

The White Chedda puffs contain a cheese flavored seasoning comprised of pea protein, tapioca solids, sea salt, natural flavor, yeast extract, inactive baker’s yeast, lactic acid, onion powder, garlic powder, spices and citric acid.

“Just about everyone has finished an entire bag of snacks and felt guilty because all they got were empty calories and a bomb of salt and fat,” said Bill Glaser, co-founder and chief executive officer of Outstanding Foods. “With TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs, for the first time ever, you won't feel guilty whether you're enjoying it as a great tasting snack or in place of a meal. We take out the bad stuff and (co-founder) Chef Dave Anderson adds in a proprietary blend of super nutrients. You get the benefits of a balanced meal with the convenience of grabbing takeout!"

Outstanding Foods TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs are available exclusively on the brand’s web site for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 3-oz bag.