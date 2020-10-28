HICKSVILLE, NY. — Hanan Products, a supplier of whipped toppings, icings and fillings, has engaged Rosica Communications as a provider of public relations and marketing services.

Rosica will be responsible for launching a campaign focused on Hanan’s entry in to the whole and natural foods sector. In particular, Hanan has introduced two clean label, all-natural whipped topping offerings, one of which is vegan. The products are marketed under the HPT PURE and Whip Deelite PURE brands.

Hannan was established in 1946 and offers a broad line of whipped toppings, icing and filling sold by distributors to commercial baking, foodservice and in-store bakery customers globally.