LONDON — Jennifer Moss has been named global chief research and development officer at pladis, a biscuit, chocolate and confectionery company owned by Yildiz Holding.

In her new role, Ms. Moss will focus on a cutting-edge approach to innovation to build a pipeline of new and exciting products to meet the needs of consumers.

Ms. Moss has been with the Campbell Soup Co. for the past 10 years, most recently as vice president of R&D for the company’s meals and beverages business. She also has held R&D positions within the company’s Arnott’s Australia business and helped rejuvenate such brands as Shapes, Via-Weat and Tim Tams.

Prior to Campbell Soup Co., Ms. Moss was director of regional design centre and technical management at Unilever PLC.

She received a bachelor’s degree in industrial chemistry and a doctorate in chemical engineering at the University of New South Wales.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jennifer to lead our R&D team,” said Salman Amin, chief executive officer of pladis. “Innovation sits at the heart of our business, and Jennifer’s vast experience and proven track record in innovation across product, packaging, sensory, culinary and nutrition will help us further our ambitions. I’m confident that Jennifer is the perfect addition to our team as we focus on growing our star brands globally.”

Formed in 2016, Pladis employs more than 16,000 people and operates 25 factories in 11 countries. The company is made up of Godiva Chocolatier, a premium chocolate brand; McVitie’s, a biscuit brand with a heritage in the United Kingdom and Europe; Ulker, a biscuit and confectionery brand in Turkey and the Middle East; and DeMet’s Candy Co., creator of Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters.