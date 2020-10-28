ATLANTA — Michael Bartikoski has joined Diamond Crystal Brands as chief operating officer. In his new role, Mr. Bartikoski will lead operation strategy and product execution to support Diamond Crystal’s growth objectives. Diamond Crystal manufactures dry and liquid portion-control condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes.

Prior to joining Diamond Crystal, Mr. Bartikoski was vice president of frozen manufacturing and supply chain operations at Rise Baking Co. Before Rise, he was senior vice president of operations at Land O’Frost and COO at Roskam Baking Co. Earlier, he spent six years at The Hershey Co. in two different roles: vice president of global manufacturing alliances and vice president of international operations and supply chain services. Earlier in his career he worked at The Morning Star Co., E&J Gallo Winery, The Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, Inc. and Nestle SA.

“Mike has a strong track record of driving operational efficiencies and leading high-performance teams at best-in-class organizations,” said William W. Goetz, chief executive officer of Diamond Crystal. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to execute on significant growth initiatives, while providing customers with terrific products, solutions, innovation and exceptional service.”

Mr. Bartikoski received a bachelor’s degree in industrial and management engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree in business administration from Villanova University.