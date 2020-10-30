DALLAS — Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands, LLC, a subsidiary of the Rohan Group of Companies, has acquired Corner Bakery Cafe from Roark Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991, Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

“I am delighted to be a part of Corner Bakery, an outstanding restaurant chain with a superb, high quality menu,” said Jignesh (Jay) Pandya, founder and chief executive officer of Rohan. “I look forward to working with and being a resource for the more than 3,400 Corner Bakery team members and expanding this genuinely great brand.”

Frank Paci, CEO of Corner Bakery, said the bakery-cafe is excited about its partnership with Pandya as it seeks to expand the brand.

“Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands brings an enthusiastic, experienced, and successful ownership group to Corner Bakery, as well as access to resources that we need to continue to operate our business in this challenging environment,” Mr. Paci said. “With the strategic and financial backing Jay and his team bring, we will continue to focus on key operational initiatives to improve guest experience, menu development and the growth of our brand. We are now well-positioned to achieve future success during a period of unprecedented disruption for our industry.”

Engage Brands, another affiliate of the Rohan Group, earlier this year acquired the Boston Market chain of restaurants and has been working to expand the brand by opening restaurants and adding to its menu. Mr. Pandya said he envisions opportunities for strategic alliances between Corner Bakery and Boston Market.

“Our acquisition of Corner Bakery aligns with what we believe families are seeking — high-quality kitchen-crafted food and good, consistent customer service,” Mr. Pandya said.