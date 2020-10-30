SYDNEY– TNA Connects is a virtual platform launched by TNA to provide the food manufacturing community with a go-to destination for insight, innovation and inspiration. TNA Connects will bring a host of live virtual events directly to bakery manufacturers across the world and will supplement its virtual participation in Pack Expo Connects.

The platform launches with a series of four virtual roundtables on topics, including conveying, packaging, processing and seasoning from Nov. 9-12. The discussions will supplement the product innovation information and TNA’s live sessions at Pack Expo Connects, offering a greater level of detail on the growing concerns facing food manufacturers today. Specialists from TNA, alongside senior industry leaders from leading snack brands, including Richmond Baking, Campbell’s Snacks and World Food Products, will guide the conversation and share examples from real-life challenges, installment stories and solutions.

“We’re continually looking for ways to innovate and add real value to our customers and prospects,” said Alf Taylor, managing director and chief executive officer of TNA. “The new online platform is a fantastic way for fellow professionals to connect and expand their knowledge — wherever they are in the world. With sudden fluctuations in product demand throughout the pandemic and changing consumer habits, the food industry has experienced considerable challenges in recent months. We want to create a community through which we can discuss challenges and share key learnings, as well as information about the latest technologies and innovations. All with a view to helping manufacturers take their production capabilities to the next level.”