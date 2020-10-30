HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA has joined forces with The Walt Disney Co. to debut Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat branded Kids Organic White Bread featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the packaging. The bread was “developed for picky eaters to love and parents to feel good about,” the company said.

Made with whole grain white wheat flour, the USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified bread is baked using renewable wind energy. Each two-slice serving contains 150 calories and provides 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 15 grams of whole grains.

“The focus of this launch is bringing parents and children a nutritious bread with great taste and texture,” said Jessica Grane, marketing director of premium brands at Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. “In teaming up with Disney, we have found a partner that aligns with our vision of delivering delicious and balanced nutrition, and we are proud to provide families with a bread that fits their wholesome lifestyles.”

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Kids Organic White Bread is available nationwide for around $4 per 18-oz loaf.