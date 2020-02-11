FARGO, N.D. — Red River Commodities has launched Suntein sunflower protein flour.

The partially defatted flour offers 49% protein value. Made from edible sunflower kernels, the ingredient in non-GMO and top eight allergen free. It has a mild flavor that is suitable for a variety of applications, including bakery, confectionery, snacks, plant-based meat, seafood and dairy applications, the company said.

“Our product is unique in the plant-based protein category,” said Tara Jensen, Suntein business manager at Red River Commodities. “It contains all nine essential amino acids and has a very neutral sensory profile. The versatility that Suntein has displayed in product trials suggests a tremendous breadth of application opportunities.”