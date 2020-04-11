SALZWEDEL, GERMANY — Paradise Fruits Solutions by Jahncke has launched a new range of allergen-free, nut-flavored granulates. They are available in eight flavors: almond, peanut, peanut caramel, peanut chocolate, hazelnut, pecan, walnut and pistachio.

Potential applications include baked foods, chocolate products, general confectionery items, cereal and ice cream. Besides being allergen-free, the granulates are free from palm oil. Paradise Fruit Solutions also is developing a nut-free paste.

“In the same way that people with wheat intolerances may still want to enjoy bread, so those with allergies can still enjoy the flavor of nut-based products but without the associated risks,” said Mike Schmidt, sales director of Salzwedel-based Paradise Fruits Solutions. “We see huge potential for this range as research shows there is a rising number of people throughout the globe with nut allergies, yet they are being demanded as a flavor in many of the most popular baked goods and confectionary products.”