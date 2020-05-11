LONDON — Victoria Spadaro Grant has been named president of innovation and commercial development at Tate & Lyle PLC.

Ms. Spadaro Grant joins the ingredient supplier from Barilla, the Italian multinational food company, where she was chief global research and development officer. She also brings experience in senior R&D roles at several food and beverage companies, including Kraft Heinz Co., Mars, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc.

In her new role, she will lead Tate & Lyle’s global approach to product application and technical services, along with scientific, nutrition and regulatory affairs. She also will work with global business divisions and external innovation partners to deliver the company’s R&D strategy.

“Innovation is central to our growth strategy, and so we are delighted to welcome someone of Victoria’s experience and quality,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle. “Her extensive R&D knowledge and strong customer-facing expertise will be of great benefit to us as we look to deliver on our growth ambitions.”

Ms. Spadaro Grant succeeds Andrew Taylor, former president of innovation and commercial development, who will lead Tate & Lyle’s business in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.