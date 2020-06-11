After the pandemic hit, major consumer packaged goods companies turned to their co-packers to meet the unanticipated surge in demand as stay-at-home households stocked up on their core products.

That’s made it challenging for incubators who are turning to outside manufacturers to help bring their product to market.

“There is a risk to small brands that when it’s time to reach out to co-manufacturers, they won’t actually have any capacity,” said Jessica Cristadoro partner, Food Business Consulting.

Identifying the right co-packer has always been one of the biggest challenges that incubators face. It has just become more difficult since the coronavirus (COVID-19) struck.

“With so many new companies started over the last 10 years, finding capacity can be daunting,” said Linsey Herman, vice president, product development for Factory LLC. “Some co-packers want equity for the effort along with tolling.”

Tolling, she said, is the cost per unit produced on a production line — similar to what cars pay on a tollway. Some co-manufacturers are turnkey and charge more because their services include everything, including providing ingredients and packaging. Others allow their customers to control the ingredients used in their products. Typically, co-packers require payment about 15 days after the products are made.

“There’s no single model out there, so research is vital,” Ms. Herman said. “The best co-packer relationships are ones where both sides have realistic expectations for the other and are willing to grow together.”

