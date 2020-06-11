The compact (59-feet long) Smart Donut Line from Rondo automatically produces all types of donut: fresh, frozen, large and small. It is equipped with a swiveling satellite head that gently forms a uniform and stress-free dough band — the basis for weight-perfect donuts. The automatic removal of the dough scraps ensures maximum process reliability and efficiency. Its universal panning unit can be combined with a variety of proofing cabinets. As an option, the Smart Donut Line can be designed to include automatic production of coffee rolls.

(201) 229-9700 • www.rondo-online.com