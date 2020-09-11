WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is giving consumers a new glaze option for its yeast ring donuts.

The chain’s new caramel glaze is the star of two donut innovations: the Caramel Glazed Doughnut, featuring Krispy Kreme’s original glazed donut covered in caramel glaze, and the Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut, which features the Caramel Glazed Doughnut dipped in caramel icing and sprinkled with salted crunch topping.

“There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this donut is going to blow your mind,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme. “It’s incredibly delicious, and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

The Caramel Glazed Doughnut and Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut are available for a limited time beginning Nov. 9 at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the US.

Caramel is the latest in a lineup of glaze flavors Krispy Kreme has introduced in recent years, including chocolate, lemon, blueberry, strawberry and coffee.