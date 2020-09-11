HICKSVILLE, NY. — Chocolate Inn/Lanco, a supplier of a wide range of products to the promotional products industry, has reached an agreement with Mrs. Fields to represent the cookie maker in the promotional products industry.

“We are proud to be working closely with Mrs. Fields to grow its cookie business within the promotional products B2B channel,” said Lance Stier, chief executive officer of NC Custom. “Mrs. Fields is such a recognizable brand and we believe B2B is a huge growth opportunity. When combined with our innovative promotional solutions, Mrs. Fields is perfect for celebrating life’s sweetest moments, but can also act as a symbol of comfort and appreciation during these unprecedented times.”

NC Custom is the promotional products arm of Nassau Candy, the parent company of Chocolate Inn/Lanco.

Chocolate Inn/Lanco described the deal as bringing together “the leader in promotional food and specialty candy with the Mrs. Fields brand, renowned for fresh-baked cookies delivered right to customers’ doors.”

Under the partnership, Chocolate Inn/Lanco will represent the Mrs. Fields brand in the business-to-business space in the United States and Canada. An initial product line will feature 3-pack snack size versions of Mrs. Fields chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut and triple chocolate cookies boxed in a range of personalized packaging options. The packaging choices include full-color die-cut boxes, ceramic mugs, metal tins and other custom packaging options.

Chocolate Inn/Lanco said the line will be available immediately, for the 2020 holiday season.

Chocolate Inn/Lanco’s product line totals more than 3,000 items, ranging from confectionery to health and beauty and apparel. The company said it is the only food vendor within the promotional products industry with SQF (safe quality food) certification.

Broomfield, Colo.-based Mrs. Fields was established in California in 1977 by Debbi Fields as a retail cookie shop. According to Chocolate Inn/Lanco, Mrs. Fields has the highest aided brand awareness in the industry. Its products are sold at over 200 retail locations nationally and online. The company, which has been owned since 2014 by Z Capital Partners LLC, has baking and distribution facilities in Utah. Z Capital also owns TCBY, Maxfield Candy and Nutty Guys.