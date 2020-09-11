TORONTO — Weston Foods, a subsidiary of George Weston Ltd., recently invested C$125 million ($96.61 million) to install high-speed production lines at two different bakeries, producing bagels and donuts.

“Our bagel and donut business is growing across North America,” said Luc Mongeau, president of Weston Foods. “With these new lines, we are perfectly positioned to capitalize on that growth. With increased capacity and additional capabilities combined with our consumer trend insights, we are truly partnering with our retail and foodservice customers to provide them with great-tasting products their guests are looking for.”

The new traditional hearth-baked bagel line has been installed at Weston’s 220,000-square-foot Toronto-based bread, rolls and bagel baking plant. According to Weston, the new high-speed line produces traditional fermented, boiled and hearth-baked bagels. The line has “extensive” packaging options, Weston said, including the ability to produce bagels of varying sizes and additional capabilities that will enable future product innovation.

Earlier this year, Weston installed a flexible yeast and cake donut line at its Lebanon, Tenn., facility. According to Weston, the high-speed line is capable of producing a variety of yeast and cake donut shapes, including rings and holes. The Lebanon facility, built in 2016, is a dedicated donut facility that has grown over time. Originally housing just two lines, the current 205,000-square-foot facility now has five lines, Weston said.