MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — Hearthside Food Solutions, a manufacturer of grain-based snack foods and baked foods, said it will invest $13.6 million to expand its facility in Michigan City. As part of the expansion, which will increase its capacity to produce crackers, Hearthside said it will install a processing, oven and packaging line. The expansion also will include the addition of processing and packaging equipment.

The expansion will bring an additional 50 jobs to the plant.

“Our team is ready to build on and accelerate the momentum we have put into place over the years in Michigan City,” said Bob Wojcik, plant manager for Hearthside. “Our production line allows us to position our company in an even stronger spot within our industry while providing new jobs for Michigan City community members.”

Hearthside acquired the Michigan City facility in May 2010 as part of its acquisition of McComb, Ohio-based Consolidated Biscuit Co.

In addition to its Michigan City facility, Hearthside operates a second plant in Indiana in Seelyville. Hearthside acquired the former Kellogg Co. baking plant in Seelyville in November 2018.

Based in Downers Grove, Ill., Hearthside is a contract manufacturer and packer of baked food products in North America and, to a lesser extent, Europe. The company produces a variety of nutrition bars, cookies, cereals, baked foods and snacks at 38 manufacturing facilities across the United States and Europe. The company’s customers include General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and Mondelez International. The company has about $3.1 billion in annual revenues and is owned by an investment group led by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Partners Group following an April 2018 leveraged buyout.

“Hearthside continues its innovative approach as a means to advance and thrive in the food manufacturing and packaging industry,” said Duane Parry, mayor of Michigan City. “This project at the Michigan City plant is another step in the company’s move to entrench itself as the world-class food manufacturer here in northwest Indiana.”

Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, added, “Hearthside has continued to build on its base here in Michigan City as well as evolve to meet industry needs and flourish as a food contract manufacturer. It is always a special opportunity to work with existing businesses that are progressing to new levels in our region.”