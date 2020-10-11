Gemini/KB Systems Indoor Fabric Silos provide alternatives to the company’s Stainless Steel Bins for customers moving from bag to bulk handling. They’re designed for customers looking for a lower initial capital investment or facilities with smaller footprint availability. The silos range from 55,000 to 90,000 lbs of ingredient capacity. They offer an exclusive weave construction that allows venting of convey air flow while preventing moisture retention. They work equally well with vacuum or pressure pneumatic conveying systems.

