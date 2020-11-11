CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. is boosting its $2.5 billion snacks portfolio with a spate of new meat snacks, seeds, popcorn, sweets and more. The company is showcasing its snacks innovation in its virtual showroom at the online 2020 NACS “Crack The Code Experience,” presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores.

“Conagra is focused on building confidence with our convenience store customers,” said Burke Raine, president of Grocery & Snacks for Conagra Brands. “Our Slim Jim Savage Original Flavor meat stick, the No. 1 selling snack innovation in the convenience channel, is winning over consumers. Now, we're launching even more savage innovation with big flavor, bold protein and different forms that people want from our iconic brands, including Slim Jim, David, Bigs and Duke's.”

