AKRON, OHIO — Main Street Gourmet, a custom wholesale baking company serving in-store bakery and foodservice customers, has announced it is partnering with Biscotti Brothers, a Greensburg, Pa.-based artisanal wholesale baking company serving primarily in-store bakery customers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Both Main Street Gourmet and Biscotti Brothers will benefit a great deal from this partnership, as we bring complementary products, customers and capabilities together,” said David Veenstra, chief executive officer of Main Street Gourmet. “This is a significant step in our vision to build a family of premium wholesale bakeries.”

Biscotti Brothers was founded by Gerry Bennett and Dave Linsenbigler in 2003. The company bakes specialty cookies, with an emphasis on biscotti and pizzelles, and is sold to retail in-store bakery customers and other retailers across the United States. Biscotti Brothers operates out of an SQF certified 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility with approximately 50 employees in Greensburg.

“We couldn’t be more excited to enter this partnership with Main Street Gourmet, as we look to our next chapter of growth,” said Mr. Bennett, president of Biscotti Brothers.

Richard Boos, chairman of Main Street Gourmet and partner at Shore Capital, a private equity investor in Main Street Gourmet, commented, “Shore is thrilled to add Biscotti Brothers to our Main Street Gourmet bakery platform. We look forward to partnering with management to continue growing these two phenomenal businesses and providing unmatched service and customization to customers with unique bakery needs.”

Main Street Gourmet is a custom wholesale bakery providing frozen baked foods, including muffins, cookies, granola, brownies and bars, and other sweet goods to retail in-store bakery and specialty foodservice restaurant customers across the United States. The company has an SQF certified 68,000-square-foot manufacturing facility with approximately 150 employees in Akron.

Shore Capital Partners completed a recapitalization of Main Street Gourmet in September 2019. At that time, Shore Capital said it planned to invest in the business development, sales and marketing, and production infrastructure of Main Street Gourmet. The private equity firm said it would explore opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions and for organic growth through adjacent product lines, customers and distribution channels.