PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Kamillah Knight has been named director of diversity and inclusion at Ferrero North America.

She most recently was diversity and inclusion lead at Unilever, where she developed inclusivity training for leaders and managed events and partnerships to support the company’s diversity plans. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology, a master’s degree in public administration and a certificate in diversity and inclusion for human resources from Cornell University. She currently is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from Cornell.

In her new role, Ms. Knight will be responsible for advancing Ferrero’s diversity efforts in North America and shaping the company’s inclusivity strategy across the region. She will report to Feng Ye, vice president of talent and diversity.

“Respect and responsibility are a cornerstone of our Ferrero corporate values and our commitment to foster a more diverse and inclusive organization is a business imperative,” said Paul Chibe, president and chief executive officer of Ferrero North America. “We’re moving forward on this journey to ensure that our business fully represents and reflects our consumers and society, and Kamillah will play an integral leadership role in helping further advance our progress.”