NEW YORK — A spike in retail sales has prompted brioche bread baker St. Pierre Groupe to more than double the size of its US team over the past eight months. Most recently, David Wagstaff was named US commercial director, and Jen Danby was named international marketing director. Mr. Wagstaff and Ms. Danby most recently were with The Happy Egg Co. In his new role, Mr. Wagstaff will guide the business teams enabling the St Pierre brand to continue its growth across the United States. Ms. Danby, meanwhile, will head up the recently expanded marketing department with a focus on brand building in the UK and US markets.

“Despite challenges caused by the pandemic, we’re pleased to report that St Pierre has experienced continued category growth,” said Paul Baker, co-founder of St Pierre Groupe. “I believe this is a true testament to the passion and commitment of our small team. Since bringing St Pierre to the US in 2012, we have worked tirelessly to showcase the quality and authenticity of our products while educating consumers on what brioche is and how to use it across meal occasions. At the end of the day, we really just want to help people elevate their everyday meal.”

St Pierre bread is available across the United States at more than 8,600 retailers. In addition to brioche products, St Pierre sells croissants and crepes. All products are made in France using classic French recipes.