WASHINGTON — The US Patent and Trademark Office issued a range of patents related to the baking industry from Aug. 18 to Oct. 6.

Dough made with enzymes

A method for preparing a dough that includes a lipolytic enzyme and/or a xylanase and a monooxygenase family.



US Patent No. 10,743,551 (Aug 18, 2020), S. Lundkvist, et. al., assigned to Novozymes A/S, Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Heart-shaped bun

A bun with an ornamental design is presented in this patent.

US Patent No. D893,829 (Aug. 25, 2020), S. Kahvecioglu, assigned to S. Kahvecioglu, Troisdorf, Germany.

Noodle-shaped snack

A snack with a noodle-like design is described in this patent.

US Patent No. D895,226 (Sept. 8, 2020), Y. Zadeh, assigned to Y. Zadeh, Gom, Iran.

Crawfish pie crust

This patent features a pie crust with the word “Crawfish” included in the design.

US Patent No. D896,466 (Sept. 22, 2020), B. Papa and J. Machowski, assigned to Famous Natchitoches Louisiana Meat Pie Co., Coushatta, La.

Rolled snack design

An ornamental design for a snack food product is shown in this patent.

US Patent No. D897,626 (Oct. 6, 2020), S. Parsons, V. Huang, F. Jensen and N. Quyng Trinh, assigned to Frito-Lay North America, Plano, Texas.