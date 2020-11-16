PARSIPPANY, NJ. — David L. Wenner has been named interim president and chief executive officer of B&G Foods, Inc. He replaces Kenneth G. Romanzi, who is stepping down to pursue personal interests, according to the company.

The company will initiate a search for a new president and CEO, and the board of directors has appointed a special committee to direct the search and transition process. The committee is chaired by Dennis M. Mullen, chairman of the nominating and governance committee, and also includes: DeAnn L. Brunts, Charles F. Marcy and Robert D. Mills.

“Under Ken’s leadership, B&G Foods’ financial performance has been very strong during the ongoing pandemic, as our portfolio of leading brands has benefited from increased eating at home, resulting in strong year-over-year growth,” said Stephen C. Sherrill, chairman of the board of directors. “The company is in excellent operational and financial condition as evidenced by the quarterly and year-to-date financial results we reported earlier this month.”

Mr. Wenner has been a member of B&G Foods’ board of directors since 1997. He served as the company’s president and CEO from 1993 to 2014.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to once again lead our company, work with our talented executive leadership team, and reinforce the principles and strategies that have helped create tremendous value for all of our stakeholders over the years,” Mr. Wenner said. “We will continue to focus on growth, including organic growth and growth through acquisitions, operational improvements and cost reduction efforts.”