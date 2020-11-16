THOMASVILLE, GA. — W. Jameson McFadden, president of Wellington Shields & Co., has been elected to the Flowers Foods, Inc. board of directors, effective Jan. 4, 2021.

Mr. McFadden, who is 38, has been with Wellington Shields since 2006 and has been president of the firm since 2017. Wellington Shields is a New York-based wealth management and investment firm.

“We welcome Jameson as an independent director of the Flowers board,” said George E. Deese, chairman of the board of Flowers Foods. “His financial and marketing experience will provide valuable perspective to the board and our company.”

In addition to leading Wellington Shields, Mr. McFadden is chief executive officer of Capital Management Associates, a registered investment advisor based in New York. He also is head of sales and distribution for Blue Quail Wines, a family-owned winery in Mendocino County California.

Mr. McFadden holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and a master of business administration degree from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

“I’m energized by the collective expertise on our board, and the addition of Jameson only enhances that,” said A. Ryals McMullian, Flowers’ president and chief executive officer. “I look forward to his contributions as we work together to execute our strategic priorities and maximize returns.”

The election of Mr. McFadden follows by three months the addition of three other board members at Flowers — Edward J. Casey Jr., Thomas C. Chubb III and Terry S. Thomas.