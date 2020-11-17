GLENDALE, CALIF. — John Peyton has been named president and chief executive officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc., the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar and IHOP restaurant brands. He will take over leadership of the company Jan. 4, 2021.

Mr. Peyton currently leads Realogy Franchise Group, a subsidiary of Realogy Franchise Holdings. Realogy franchises real estate brands including Better Homes and Gardens, Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker and others. Prior to his tenure there, Mr. Peyton spent 17 years with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide in various operations and marketing positions with responsibility for the global and North American food and beverage teams, including on-property restaurants.

He succeeds Steve Joyce, who has led Dine Brands since September 2017.

“John’s extensive background working in the hospitality industry enables him to provide outstanding leadership and guidance as Dine Brands continues to accelerate long-term growth,” said Richard Dahl, chairman of the board of Dine Brands. “We greatly appreciate Steve Joyce’s leadership and considerable contributions to Dine Brands during a critical period for the company and wish him continued success.”