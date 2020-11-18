CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Grain Craft on Nov. 18 announced Peter T. Frederick has been promoted to president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. As president and CEO, Mr. Frederick is responsible for setting and directing the company’s strategic and financial goals while providing visionary leadership for growth.

Mr. Frederick has held the position of president since Grain Craft was established in 2014. Grain Craft was formed when Milner Milling and Pendleton Flour Mills, already a partnership, acquired Cereal Food Processors, Inc. Mr. Frederick had served as president of Milner/Pendleton since 2012.

“Pete has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership,” said Charles B. Stout, chairman of Grain Craft. “He was instrumental in the formation of Grain Craft and seamlessly led the merger of the three companies. He recognizes the challenges we must confront and the strengths we already possess to continue to make Grain Craft a leader in the flour milling industry.”

A 35-year veteran of the flour milling industry, Mr. Frederick joined Milner Milling and Pendleton Flour Mills in 2004 as vice president of sales, responsible for the sales function across mills in Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Georgia and Alabama. With the creation of Grain Craft, he was responsible for overseeing the integration of Cereal Foods with Milner/Pendleton, which includes 15 mills in 10 states.

Before joining Milner/Pendleton, Mr. Frederick spent 18 years at Cargill, beginning in 1986. Immediately prior to going to Milner/Pendleton, he was eastern regional sales manager for Horizon Milling, LLC, a joint venture between Cargill and CHS Inc.

Mr. Frederick is co-chair of the Grain Foods Foundation and holds a seat on the executive committee of the North American Millers’ Association. He has held board positions with the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry and was co-chair for the Executive Leadership Development Committee of the American Bakers Association.

Mr. Frederick received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.