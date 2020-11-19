In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack’s November issue, Senior Editor Charlotte Atchley gives a rundown of three key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

While I'm working from home, I wanted to take a short break to tell you about some must-reads in our November issue — available now. In this issue, I'd like to introduce you to Main Street Gourmet, a muffin, brownie and cookie manufacturer based in Akron, Ohio. CEO Harvey Nelson shared with me the story of how he and co-founder Steve Marks took their retail muffin shop and turned it into a custom bakery manufacturer, serving restaurant chains nationwide. And they did all of this without any bakery experience.

Sugar reduction is a hot topic in formulating that our Contributing Editor Donna Berry tackles in her story “The Sweet Spot.” What I love about Donna's story is she addresses the intersection between sugar reduction and other health and wellness trends, such as clean label and added nutrition. You'll definitely want to read this story to find out how that can create new challenges but also new opportunities.

I also want to tell you about Dan Malovany’s story “Branching Out Beyond STEM.” In this story, Dan tells us about the CAPS program, which introduces high school students to the food industry as a career option. Read this story to see how this program is helping the baking industry overcome its visibility challenge when it comes to employee recruitment,

Thank you for reading Baking & Snack. Please do not hesitate to reach out if there's a way we can serve you better. It's our job to keep you informed so you can keep baking, and we'd love to hear from you.