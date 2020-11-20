PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Ferrero North America, a business unit of the Ferrero Group, is going to add chocolate manufacturing capabilities to its manufacturing plant in Bloomington, Ill. The expansion will cost approximately $75 million, and construction is expected to start in the spring of 2021, according to the company.

“This investment represents an important milestone as we continue to expand our offering of high-quality products for consumers across North America," said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero Group.

Ferrero has made several investments in North America over the past 18 months, including the expansion of its North American headquarters in New Jersey and the opening of new distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia.

"North America will be home to our third chocolate manufacturing plant in the world,” said Lapo Civiletti, chief executive officer of the Ferrero Group. “This investment strengthens our commitment to the region and will play a crucial role in meeting our global growth goals."

The expansion will allow the company to produce chocolate for Crunch, 100 Grand, SnoCaps, Raisinets, Goobers, Ferrero Rocher and other products in North America.