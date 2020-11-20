DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — EverGrain Ingredients LLC, St. Louis, has selected Univar Solutions, Inc., Downers Grove, to distribute its EverGrain range of plant-based ingredients for food, beverage and nutraceutical products in the United States, Canada and various countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The ingredients are derived from barley grains.

The agreement covers products such as EverPro, EverVita Pro and EverVita Fibra. EverVita Pro and EverVita Fibra are used in baked foods, including bread, cakes, pasta, tortillas and pizza crusts. EverPro, a soluble protein isolate, is used in applications such as ready-to-drink and ready-to-mix beverages, plant-based milk alternatives, and bars.

"We are excited to be working in partnership with EverGrain to bring to market this new range of plant-based, sustainable ingredients backed by our solution centers that consistently bring value-add technical expertise across multiple geographies to customers and suppliers through our dedicated food ingredients business,” said Kevin Hack, vice president of global food ingredients at Univar Solutions. “We believe the functionality of these ingredients will resonate with the needs of our food and beverage customers in the United States, Canada and EMEA."