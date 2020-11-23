KANSAS CITY — Whole grains are highlighted in a range of new grain-based foods.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is debuting Brownberry and Oroweat branded Kids Organic White Bread made with whole grain white wheat flour. The bread was “developed for picky eaters to love and parents to feel good about,” the company said. The USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified bread provides 15 grams of whole grains per two-slice serving.

“The focus of this launch is bringing parents and children a nutritious bread with great taste and texture,” said Jessica Grane, marketing director of premium brands at Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. “In teaming up with Disney, we have found a partner that aligns with our vision of delivering delicious and balanced nutrition, and we are proud to provide families with a bread that fits their wholesome lifestyles.”

General Mills, Inc. is launching Nature Valley Minis Sandwiches, made with whole grain oats, whole wheat flour, peanut flour and honey. The peanut butter variety contains 12 grams of whole grains, and the chocolate peanut butter flavor contains 11 grams of whole grains.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Quaker brand is introducing Life Chocolate Cereal. Made with whole grain oat flour, whole wheat flour, corn flour, rice flour and cocoa, the cereal provides 24 grams of whole grains per one-cup serving.

Gerber Products Co., a subsidiary of Nestle SA, is entering the frozen category with the launch of Freshful Start bowls and bites. Made with whole grains and vegetables, the USDA certified organic, clean label products are designed for toddlers 12 months and up and are ready to warm and serve in minutes.

Freshful Start Organic Veggie & Grain Bowls provide 9-13 grams of whole grains each and come in three varieties: tomato basil, mac and cheese, and Southwest style.

Gerber Freshful Start Organic Veggie Bites contain 4-5 grams of whole grains per six pieces and come in two varieties: yellow carrot, kale, lentil and quinoa; and broccoli, lentils and cheddar.

“Families with busy schedules are looking for quick meal options for toddlers that provide the nutrition their growing bodies need,” said Erin Quann, RD, head of medical affairs at Gerber/Nestle Nutrition. “Parents can take comfort knowing Gerber organic Freshful Start bowls and bites are nutritious mealtime options for toddlers. Developed by Gerber's experts with toddlers’ nutrition needs in mind, Freshful Start continues Gerber's mission to provide key foods and nutrients that many young children fall short on, like calcium and iron. Nutritious mealtime options like these new bowls introduce young children to a variety of nutritious foods and beverages, helping establish healthy eating habits from the start.”

